iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

