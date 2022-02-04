iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $51,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

