Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

