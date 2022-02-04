Jacob F. Filene Sells 1,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Frontier Group stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
