Jacob F. Filene Sells 1,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

