Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $162.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.89.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.30. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

