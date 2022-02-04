James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
