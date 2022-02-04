Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

JHG stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

