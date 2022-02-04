Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.
About West Japan Railway
West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.
