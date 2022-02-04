Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.