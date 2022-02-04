Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

TROW opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

