Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 90.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

