Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

