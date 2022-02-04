Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHP. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.64.

BHP stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

