Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CADE opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.