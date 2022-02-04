Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €37.00 ($41.57) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.50 ($41.01).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €32.42 ($36.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a 52 week high of €37.80 ($42.47).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

