John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PDT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

