Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $324.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.25 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

