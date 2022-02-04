Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

