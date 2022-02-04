Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG opened at $271.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

