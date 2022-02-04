Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

