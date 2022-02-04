Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,877 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.