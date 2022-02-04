Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,690 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

