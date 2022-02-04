JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CA. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CA stock opened at €16.92 ($19.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.07. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($26.61).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

