JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

ETR SHL opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

