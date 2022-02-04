JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.