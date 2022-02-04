JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,376

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,379 ($18.54) to GBX 1,376 ($18.50) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.54) to GBX 1,840 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.66) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.25 ($22.79).

Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,662.50 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,259.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,321.67. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

