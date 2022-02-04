JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $814.10

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 814.10 ($10.95) and traded as high as GBX 823 ($11.06). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.89), with a volume of 116,738 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 814.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 810.83. The stock has a market cap of £628.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

