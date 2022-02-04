Jump Financial LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.