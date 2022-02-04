Jump Financial LLC Invests $511,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Exelixis by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 715,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $2,337,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

EXEL stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

