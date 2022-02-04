Jump Financial LLC Invests $564,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

