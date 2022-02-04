Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

COF stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $107.86 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

