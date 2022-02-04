Jump Financial LLC Sells 109,660 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 74.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,660 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 131,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 541,499 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

