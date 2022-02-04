Jump Financial LLC Sells 73,807 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,807 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

