Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

