Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Franchise Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $49.98 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

