Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $45.56 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.