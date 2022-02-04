Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Purchases 5,000 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,722.24).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Moakes bought 1,999 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,018.99 ($2,714.43).

On Monday, November 15th, Nicholas Moakes bought 28,436 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,857.80 ($40,142.24).

On Friday, November 12th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £14,964.60 ($20,119.12).

Shares of LON JEFI opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.32) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.