Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 3,000 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter.

REMX opened at $99.02 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47.

