Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $286,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.