Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

