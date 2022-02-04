Kambria Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kambria has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $134,773.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

