Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 684 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

