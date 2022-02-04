Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $364,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.