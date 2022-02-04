Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 211,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,541 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.