KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

NYSE GD opened at $212.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $153.05 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

