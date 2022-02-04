KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also commented on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.02. KDDI has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

