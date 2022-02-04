Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Market Perform

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

