Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

