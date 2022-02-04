Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KELTF. CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.