Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

