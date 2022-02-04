Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,945. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.12 million, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.
