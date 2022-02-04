Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,945. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.12 million, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kimball International by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

