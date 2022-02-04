Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 24th

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

